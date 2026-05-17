Funeral plans announced for Kentucky civil rights leader P.G. Peeples

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Just over two weeks after the passing of prominent Kentucky civil rights activist P.G. Peeples, his family has announced funeral arrangements.

Both the visitation and funeral will be held Monday at First Baptist Church of Bracktown in Lexington, located near Leestown Road and Masterson Station Park.

Visitation: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Funeral: Begins immediately after visitation

Due to limited reserved parking at the church, attendees are asked to use the public parking lot at Masterson Station Park. Complimentary shuttles will transport guests to the church.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Bracktown YouTube page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County to continue Peeples’ lifelong work.

Peeples died April 28 at age 80.