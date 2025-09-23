Funeral services announced for woman, daughter killed in Rowan County double murder

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The funeral services for Kayla Blake and Kennedi McWhorter, victims in a Friday double murder in Rowan County, have been announced.

According to her obituary, Kayla Blake, 37, was a native of Morehead. After graduating from East Carter High School, Blake pursued a bachelor's degree in nursing and "dedicated her career to serving as a registered nurse at the Addiction Recovery Institute of America, where her compassion and commitment made a profound impact on the lives of her patients."

With a "nurturing spirit and unwavering support," Blake was also dedicated to both of her children.

Kennedi McWhorter, 13, attended student at Rowan County Middle School, where her "love for softball shone through in her performances on both her school and travel teams, where she thrived on the competition and cherished the friendships she built with her teammates," her obituary said.

A member at Better Life Church, she was active in youth group and had a "remarkable ability to uplift those around her."

Visitation for both Blake and McWhorter is scheduled for Friday between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Malone Funeral Home in Grayson.

A funeral will follow at noon.