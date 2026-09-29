Funeral set for Sunday for slain Kentucky State Police trooper; flags ordered at half-staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX News) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a Kentucky State Police trooper who was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Bowling Green.

Trooper Hayden W. Phillips, 28, was shot and killed Sept. 28 while conducting a traffic stop in Warren County. Phillips graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy in August 2023 and served his entire tenure at KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green. Before becoming a state trooper, he served with the Glasgow Police Department and worked as a seasonal firefighter.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday at the Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at noon CDT Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Interment will follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor of Phillips' service and sacrifice.

"Trooper Hayden Phillips was a hero who sacrificed everything protecting our people and our commonwealth, and it is our sacred duty to honor him and his family," Beshear said in a statement.

Phillips is survived by his wife, Jordan, and their three children.

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers and said those wishing to help can donate through the Kentucky State Police Foundation. The foundation said all proceeds will go directly to Phillips' family.

Beshear is also encouraging businesses, organizations and individuals across Kentucky to lower their flags Sunday in tribute to the fallen trooper.