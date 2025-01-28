Gambling problem calls increase in Kentucky according to Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gambling problem calls in Kentucky greatly increased in the past 12 months at the very least according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

The council is addressing that issue daily with a gambling addiction hotline stationed in Owensboro.

Calls to the Kentucky Problem Gambling Helpline more than doubled in 2024 versus 2023.

It's not at all a shock to me," Dr. Ronsonlyn Clark said. Clark puts some of the numbers in perspective.

"That 2% out there crossed over into an addiction, and it's not much different than someone with a substance addiction," Clark added.

Here's a major difference:

Before sports gambling was introduced in Kentucky, average contacts increased to 66 at the hotline in the first eight months of 2023. In 2024, average contacts jumped to 270 per month.

Red Mile Gaming and Racing's VP of Racing and Sports Wagering, Gabe Prewitt, keeps an eye on the numbers.

"You've got to have those resources available out there. It's irresponsible quite frankly, not to," Prewitt said. Partnering with Caesars Entertainment, Prewitt says Red Mile tries to put in as many safeguards as possible.

"If there's anything we can do or identify, they have different measures in place even internally with Caesars to identify the possible triggers that could be issues and then react from there," Prewitt said.

From now until a week from Sunday, while regulated sportsbooks gear up for the Big Game, the biggest event on the sports calendar, Dr. Clark is addressing a significant need in the commonwealth: More certified counselors to help gambling addicts.

"You need to know what you are doing when you're treating a gambler. It's not that hard but we do need to get you trained," Clark noted.

Problem and addicted gambling in Kentucky will be the subject of a conference in Florence in March. The goal is to increase the number of certified gambler counselors across the state.