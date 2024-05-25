Garrard County animal shelter is at 'Code Red'

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a code red for Garrard County Animal Shelter, meaning the shelter is entirely out of room, and dogs are facing euthanasia to make room for other stray dogs.

A glimpse of hope arrived at the shelter on Saturday morning as cars filled the parking lot to adopt a pet.

One of them is Rob Overmeyer, who recently moved to Kentucky. He saw a social media post about the shelter's need for help. "I wasn't quite ready to go ahead and adopt anything today," said Rob, "But now is the time so I decided to help."

A dog named Hank, who had been at the shelter for almost two years, grabbed his attention. "I saw Hank's picture. He is a Blue Heeler mix. He kind of caught my eye," said Rob. "That's why I came to visit and see if I can take him home today."

Every adoption will free up space for other animals in need. Garrett County Animal Shelter Director Brittany Fain says their situation is just one of many at shelters across the state. "Everybody spaying and neutering their pets," stresses Brittany, "If you are missing a pet, check your local shelters, and if you have a pet, they are a lifelong commitment."

A commitment that Rob is ready to take on with Hank

Covering Kentucky Young landscaper putting the 'family' in family business Caleb Barnes

The shelter says at least six animals were adopted on Saturday afternoon, and two owners found their lost animals.

If you want to help the shelter or see what animals are available for adoption, go to their website at garrardcoanimalshelter.wordpress.com

