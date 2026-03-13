Garrard County man charged after supplying methamphetamine from California to local area

CARTERSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Garrard County man is facing charges after police say he received and distributed methamphetamine to the Cartersville and Berea area as part of a larger "methamphetamine pipeline originating in California."

According to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Charles Gregory Sergent was arrested on Friday. The agency reports that, throughout the length of the investigation, Sergent is believed to have received and distributed several pounds of methamphetamine.

Police say that Sergent has also faced charges in the past for sexual offenses, firearms violations, and narcotics offenses, and is a registered sex offender.

He is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (morphine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We stopped a meth pipeline coming into our community, and we will keep targeting anyone who tries to bring these drugs into Garrard County,” Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said in the release.