Garrard County's Burger House remembers local icon Miss Terri Teater

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Highway 27 in Lancaster, drivers can see a little diner called Burger House, which has been around for fifty years. Miss Terri Teater has been a fixture for most of its existence. She was a local icon and loved to help the community. Tammy Eden, who grew up with Teater, has seen what makes her stable in the community.

"She would help would fix people meals, help feed the homeless, she help people that were just down and out," said Eden.

Teater would use her personality and cooking to make everyone feel welcome. Kayla Quisenberry, who currently works at Burger House, said she makes you feel at home once you walk in.

In early August, Miss Terri Teater was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, but that did not slow her down.

"She worked here every day even though she was in pain," said Quisenberry. "You still see Terri saying 'How can I help you?"

When August 22 came, Teater passed away, leaving her employees feeling heartbroken because they felt like they had lost a family member.

"She was like a second mom to everybody," said Quisenberry. She taught us a lot and helped raise generations of girls through those doors."

Teater had been working at Burger House since 1974, and she made sure to make everyone feel at home.

"Terri was always herself. No matter the crowd," said Quisenberry, "She was down to Earth. Once you were in her life. You were pretty much always in her life. She looked at you like family."

Burger House will remain open, where Teater's nephew will become the next owner and keep her legacy alive.