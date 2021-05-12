Gas price gouging in Kentucky? You can report that

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you see price gouging of gas prices in Kentucky, you are asked to report it to the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection. You can do so by clicking here and filling out the form.

Last week, a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline created a disruption in the delivery of refined oil products to many Southeastern states. The pipeline does not run through Kentucky, and the Colonial resumed operations this evening.

AG Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert for Kentuckians affected by excessive and unreasonable gas prices. AG Cameron urges Kentuckians to not engage in unnecessary buying of gasoline and, instead, only purchase gasoline when needed. Current reports suggest that Kentucky continues to have an adequate supply of gasoline.

While some fluctuations in fuel prices may be necessary to address changing supply and demand, the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection advises consumers to report prices that appear to be unreasonable or unfair.

“We understand that many Kentuckians are concerned about rising prices at the pump, and we are vigilant against bad actors who want to take advantage of current circumstances by charging unwarranted prices for gasoline,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Consumers are encouraged to report as many details as possible about their experience, including the name and address of the seller/retailer and the current price of the item. Consumers should also keep receipts and other documentation from the transaction to show proof of purchase and pricing.