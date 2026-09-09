Gas prices above $4 a gallon: What's driving the surge and how to save at the pump

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Gas prices are topping $4 a gallon, and drivers are feeling the pinch.

The national average has climbed to $4.19 per gallon, while Kentucky's average sits at $3.84 per gallon, according to AAA.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Government Affairs Manager, said global factors are largely to blame.

"So the geopolitical instability combined with kind of a global refinery capacity shortage has driven our fuel costs here in the US to some near record-breaking levels post-Labor Day, at least for this time of the year," Weaver Hawkins said.

Crude oil prices are a key driver of the surge. Weaver Hawkins said oil is now trading near $100 a barrel — a sharp increase from the same time last year.

"Last year at this time, oil was averaging around $63 a barrel. And so now we're, uh, well over that $90 a barrel mark. And so crude oil is the primary, uh, raw material that's used to make gasoline," Weaver Hawkins said.

Drivers in Lexington say the prices are taking a real toll.

"I don't like it. We have to live with it, but I don't like it," Denise Henderson said.

Eddie Lanch said the prices feel unjustified.

"They're gauging us. I mean, that's all you have to think. It's higher than it should be for sure," Lanch said.

Henderson said the financial pressure is adding up alongside other rising costs.

"Oh god do I have enough money. I'm gonna have to work extra jobs just to pay for the gas along with everything else that's being so high," Henderson said.

Lanch said he hopes prices eventually return to more affordable levels.

"I'd love to see it back to two dollars a gallon, and diesel under three. Realistically, that's where it should be," Lanch said.

When asked whether prices could ever drop that low again, Lanch remained hopeful.

"Oh yeah, we just have to have faith that things will settle down," Lanch said.

Typically, winter months bring less travel and lower prices at the pump. But Weaver Hawkins said ongoing geopolitical events make it difficult to predict what lies ahead.

AAA offers several tips for drivers looking to save money on fuel:

Combine errands into a single trip instead of making multiple separate trips.

Stay current on vehicle maintenance.

Remove heavy cargo from your vehicle that does not need to be there.

Henderson offered her own advice for fellow drivers.

"Just do the best you can, and if you cannot travel, that'd probably be your best bet," Henderson said.