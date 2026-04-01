Gas prices reach $4 a gallon nationwide ahead of spring break trips

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices nationwide are now sitting at $4 a gallon, the highest since 2022.

Global conflict and rising oil costs are part of the reason for the increase. With summer-blend gas rolling out soon, drivers could see even higher prices in the days ahead.

Buc-ee's in Madison County off I-75 is a popular stop for drivers fueling up before road trips. Brian Leirstein and his wife stopped at the station while traveling back to Michigan from Florida.

"So we stopped at this Buc-ee's thinking we're going to get a little cheaper gas, and it was $3.99. Actually I've seen it at $3.69 up the road. I wish I'd have stopped there," Leirstein said.

Laraine Wilson and her husband live just up the road. She is worried about her neighbors being able to afford to live.

"You have to decide whether you want to go somewhere or go out and eat, and if you need more than one trip to town, try and combine two of them if you can over time because it's ridiculous between groceries and gas. It's hard for anybody," Wilson said.

More people will hit the road in the coming weeks as drivers continue to keep an eye out for lower prices at stations.