Gateway Community Action opening opportunity store in Menifee County to help those in need

(LEX 18) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce lists Kentucky as one of the poorest states in the country, and the high cost of childcare, clothing, and other necessary goods and services only adds to that strain.

However, a nonprofit is there to help.

"Our mission at Gateway Community Action is to work (with) community partners, powering individuals and families and overcoming the challenges of poverty through our ranges of programs," Gateway Community Action CEO Martina Roe said.

Gateway Community Action serves Rowan, Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, and Menifee Counties.

It has programs that range from early childhood development to rehabilitation.

Roe has been part of Gateway Community Action for more than 25 years.

"Without the services that we have to offer. They wouldn't be able to survive," Roe said.

Gateway will add to its mission on Wednesday by opening an opportunity store in Menifee County.

"It's an opportunity for families to come in and purchase items that are necessary for living," Roe said.

The store will be filled with donated goods, including clothes, boots, kitchen utensils, and more, at lower prices.

It's a way that will help people navigate the rising cost of essential goods.

"Just to hear families come out of poverty and become self-sufficient," Roe said. "It's just a heart-warming experience for everyone."