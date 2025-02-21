Gather 25: Lexington churches connecting through global worship event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — So many people around the world dedicate their heart and soul to their faith.

Twila Brown is a prime example, believing its why she exists.

"I believe that it’s my purpose, that I was created by a loving God on purpose and that he prepared me with good works to do in my lifetime and an invitation into his story," Brown said.

Faith is the foundation of how Brown has raised her family and how she interacts with everyone she meets, whether they are Jesus followers or not.

She's preparing to connect with millions of people who share her beliefs through what she's calling an unprecedented event.

Gather 25.

"It is the gathering of the Global Church," Brown said.

“It’s going to be broadcast from six different continents. I believe right now there are over 180 out of 195 countries in the world that are participating."

Gather 25 is a project years in the making. A 25-hour worship and prayer service livestreamed around the world.

"It is something that has never been possible until now just due to technology. So because we have internet capability, we can literally have people live stream the same programming from anywhere in the world. With AI technology, it can also be translated into every major language in real time," Brown said.

After learning about Gather 25, Brown knew instantly she wanted to bring people together in Lexington for it.

It led her to connect with Stephanie Hall and Shannel Wylie, two women from two different churches she wouldn't have met otherwise.

“I got a call from Twila. She just reached out. I had known her through a friend but I didn’t know her very well. She just reached out and said ‘hey, I heard you were wanting to do a gather group in Lexington, wondering if we could combine our churches and do it together.’ I said yes, I love it," Hall said.

“The people that we’ve met through this, honestly, it’s encouraged me. It has really just fanned the flame of my faith. Seeing how many people are doing the same work and how many people really, genuinely love the people in this city and want to bring us together.”

Countries will take turns leading Gather 25 which Wylie thinks will be an eye opening experience to learn more about areas that don't have the religious freedom seen in the U.S.

"Unfortunately, the church is very divided when we’re called to be in unity and be in community with each other," Wylie said.

"I think the fact that its not a specific Christian denomination, it’s literally all Christians from around the world, that it will be a beautiful way to bring us together, to bring the community together but also see how other people worship.”

Gather 25 begins at 8p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, running through 9 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

Brown, Hall, and Wylie, among others, are inviting anyone in the area who wants to participate to come join them at NorthEast Christian Church.

“I think that being able to put aside our differences of how we like to practice or participate or worship and being able to see we have the main thing in common and that we’re called to do something together is powerful," Brown said.

If you want to learn more about Gather 25 and Lexington's role in the event, click here.