Gatton Park officially opens in Lexington after years of planning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 10 years of planning, fundraising and construction, Gatton Park is officially open.

For Allison Lankford, CEO of Gatton Park and Conservancy, the opening day was an emotional milestone after years of work to bring the project to fruition.

"Sitting here, and I'm looking around, having a hard time staying focused because it's my first time seeing people in the park using it for what it's intended to be used for. So I'm a bit overwhelmed and trying to take it end," Lankford said.

The new park has something for everyone, including a playground for children, walking trails with educational facts about the area environment, and several art installations displayed throughout the area.

One of the park's key advantages is its central location.

"Every survey we've had, every person I've talked to. We've always wished for something to be more in the middle for everyone to come to. It's not always on that side of town or this side of town. Just right in the center for everyone to enjoy," Maven Glover said.

Local residents expressed enthusiasm about having the new recreational space in their community.

"I think it's lovely. It's really pretty. I like the mix of nature and sitting," Bailee Young said.

Zachary Parise praised the park's trail system and its potential impact on the area.

"You've got a bunch of trails. Lexington has really built of their trails and adding this park. I think this will really live in up the area," Parise said.

The community celebration marked the end of a decade-long wait for a facility designed to serve residents for years to come.

Gatton Park plans to host several events throughout the rest of the year to provide learning opportunities along with entertainment.