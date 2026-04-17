Gatton Park to host up to 15 outdoor summer concerts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gatton Park in downtown Lexington is kicking off a new summer concert series, bringing live music and entertainment under the stars.

The upcoming shows are part of a new partnership between Gatton Park and Oak View Group, aiming to bring up to 15 concerts to the park this summer.

Brian Sipe, general manager of Oak View Group, said the series begins Sunday with performances by country artist Dwight Yoakam and rock band ZZ Top.

"We're going to open up the park on Sunday for our summer concert series with two legends in the business, Dwight Yoakam, country, and ZZ Top, rock and roll," Sipe said.

The venue holds around 4,000 people, offering a mix of reserved seating and lawn space for fans. Even from the general admission area, attendees have a clear view of the stage.

"Whether it's an oldie show with Tommy James and the Shondells or a country show, like we have, or a country and rock show like we have this Sunday, it just lets us bring acts that normally would not be able to come to Lexington," Sipe said.

Organizers are expecting a massive turnout for the first show of the season.

"We're going to have a near capacity crowd on Sunday, and so it's going to be real special," Sipe said.

The events will also feature local food trucks to provide food and drinks for attendees.

"We have some local food trucks here at the event and it helps the local economy when you have thousands of people here, whether you're staying in a hotel or just coming out and hanging out," Sipe said.

The park hosted its first concert last September with The Beach Boys. Sipe said the success of that event led them to go all in for this summer.

"We've all gone to a concert outside in the summertime. It's just a different setting, right? Rupp Arena is great. It's iconic, and we've done great shows in there, but just being outside in the summer, you know, beer in your hand and just singing along, it's just a great, fun environment," Sipe said.