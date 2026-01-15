Geo Gibson turns experience into hope for youth in violence prevention program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After being in jail for the third time, Geo Gibson's life took a turn in 1999.

"I just wanted to find out what my purpose was," Gibson said.

In 1999, Gibson came up with the idea for Operation Making a Change (OMAC). Now, decades after getting out of prison, he has a powerful message about transformation and second chances.

"I never would've imagined that I would make it this far," Gibson said.

His philosophy is simple but profound: "I'm just not shying away from where my start was once in life... It's not about how you start all the time, it's how you finish."

Gibson's early years included selling and using drugs, but he now directs a free violence intervention program for youth. The vision came to him while he was incarcerated, wondering what he would do if he walked out of prison.

"We need everybody. This is not something that one community can do," he said.

As a community leader, Gibson's 12-year-old program is setting an example.

"We get phone calls from people all the time that want to model this program," he said.

While serving as program director, Gibson is driven to write songs about his experiences. As a mentor, he's inspired by his motto,"Giving Every Opportunity." His approach is methodical and personal.

"We chip away at it every single day, one life at a time," Gibson said.

Many times, that involves conversations with youth participating in OMAC as an alternative to incarceration. For these young people, the program offers something crucial: hope.

Kids in OMAC are provided with a coin that serves as a reminder.

"So you can think about it... here is a coin of Gerald Geo Gibson, and in '99 he didn't give up," Gibson said.

That resilience continues making a difference in Lexington, one life at a time.