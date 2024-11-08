George Rogers Clark JROTC Raider Challenger Team wins yet another national title

(LEX 18) — The George Rogers Clark JROTC Raider Challenger Team claimed yet another national title. Against 50 teams from across the country, they won overall first place.

LEX 18 photojournalist Will Casada visited the high school on Thursday to speak with the team about their win. The team says teamwork played an integral role in bringing home the title.

Senior and ROTC Team Captain Stewart Joynt said, "Leading the team was a fantastic experience. We got so much support from the school and the community, and our instructors are fantastic."

Junior Joshua Collins added, "That's probably one of the reasons we won. We have good teamwork, we work together we don't fight, we don't argue we understand each other and we have each others backs."

Senior Avery Hess also noted, "It's been nice to have guys around me that all are pushing you to their standards. You know you have standards and you gotta meet em. You're not allowed to give up. That's a big thing, we don't give up at all. We pushed ourselves, and it paid out."

Joynt said the event consisted of several challenges, including a 5k and an obstacle course called "The Gauntlet."

