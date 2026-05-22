George Rogers Clark student to participate in Elvis tribute competition next month

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Domenic Bernal, a student at George Rogers Clark High School, has developed a passion for impersonating Elvis Presley, and he is now taking that talent to the national stage.

"I was at my aunt's house and she showed me some video of Elvis you know singing Hound Dog on live tv, and at that moment it just caught my attention," Bernal said.

That moment of discovery at age 13 sparked a deep passion for Elvis Presley's signature vocals and dance moves. Despite describing himself as naturally reserved, Bernal said performing transforms him.

"As soon as I start getting up there and singing, all of my nervousness just goes away," Bernal said.

Bernal has already built an impressive performance resume. Domenic, who participates in ROTC, recently performed at a military ball for ROTC, where the reaction was overwhelming.

"Everybody was screamin,' they were screamin,' 'Oh my god, Elvis," Bernal said.

He also performs regularly at Boonesboro Trail Senior Living. His mother recalled the moment she learned about those visits after Domenic made the call to set up the gigs.

"He's like Mom, Friday after work we're going to the nursing home. I said 'you called?' He said yeah, I was like wow," Sally Bernal said.

Next month, Bernal will compete in the 2026 Tupelo Youth Elvis Tribute Artist Competition on June 4.

"Going down to Tupelo, Mississippi, there's 23 contestants, all I know is I'm second up...I'm looking forward to it," he said.

He also has his sights set beyond tribute performances, including a singing career and making his own music.

