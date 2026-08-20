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Police: Driver ignores school bus stop arm, strikes child in Georgetown

Georgetown SUV crash
Georgetown police
Georgetown SUV crash
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GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Georgetown police are investigating a crash after the driver of a black SUV ignored a school bus stop arm and struck a school-aged child crossing the road in the area of Valley Forge Court, according to police.

The child was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The child's condition has not yet been released.

Investigators are looking for the black SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia, last seen traveling on Mt. Vernon Road toward Washington Square. The vehicle may have front-end damage.

Anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area around 7:08 a.m. Thursday, or who has information that could help investigators identify the vehicle or driver, is asked to contact Ofc. Shelton at 502-863-7820.

"Even a small detail could help us locate the vehicle," police said.

The Georgetown Police Department's main number is 502-863-7826.

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