Georgetown community honors Deputy Caleb Conley with memorial 5K run

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Runners and walkers gathered in Georgetown on Sunday for the Caleb Conley Memorial 5K, honoring the life and sacrifice of Deputy Caleb Conley.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. at Country Boy Brewing's Taproom, bringing together community members to celebrate the fallen deputy's legacy. Participants took on a scenic, closed course through the industrial park, with race shirts and limited-edition beer glasses available for participants.

Organizers said the day was about more than running — it was a celebration of community and a tribute to local heroes.

"Knowing Caleb as I did, we were family friends, and I love his family dearly. They miss him. We all miss him, and I love seeing all the first responders and all the good people here to support the family," Linda Lewis said.

For more information on the foundation, visit thecalebconleyfoundation.com.

