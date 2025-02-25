Georgetown father among thousands of fired federal employees

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Trump administration has recently terminated over 10,000 federal employees as part of an effort to downsize the federal workforce. Among those affected is Evan Harris, a Georgetown father and former employee of the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

Harris, who was let go just one month shy of completing his probationary period, is now determined to fight back against what he describes as wrongful termination.

In an emotional interview, Harris stated, "They are being wrongfully terminated under lies, and there are labels being put on us civil servants that are unfair."

Harris expressed his frustration after receiving an abrupt email notification on February 14 that he was terminated without prior notice or the chance to seek other employment opportunities.

"It put us all in a very difficult situation to provide for our families," he added.

Many of the recently fired federal employees were still on probation—a standard procedure for new hires, often lasting up to three years depending on the position.

The stated reason for Harris' termination was poor individual performance. However, Harris strongly disputes this claim.

"I have letters from all the supervisors I have helped and my direct supervisor stating otherwise, that it was an exceptional performance. We have a quarterly performance system that tracks all performance, and I was rated fully successful every single quarter," he shared.

The sudden job loss has created challenges for Harris, who previously served overseas with the United States Marine Corps. As a father, he feels an immense responsibility to support his family.

"These are not frauds; these are not wasteful people. These are people that devoted their lives to help the civil service, to help the people of America," he asserted.

When asked about his next steps, Harris emphasized his commitment to fighting for his fellow veterans and employees.

"I am going to do everything that I can to support my family, you know, I have two little ones at home," he mentioned.

Harris plans to appeal his termination, noting that probationary employees do indeed have the right to do so. However, he is aware the process is lengthy and can take years to resolve, adding another layer of difficulty to an already stressful situation.

As Harris continues to advocate for himself and his fellow workers, he hopes to raise awareness about the challenges faced by federal employees.