Georgetown gas station cashier talks about selling winning Powerball Jackpot ticket

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a big win for one person in Scott County after they purchased and won the Powerball Jackpot ticket at a gas station in Georgetown.

It was at the Clark's Pump 'n' Shop gas station in Georgetown that the $167 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Matching all five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday night's drawing.

The cashier who sold the ticket is Mitch Bowling. “Well I heard about it this morning from my managers.”

Bowling says he's sold many winning lottery tickets but never one at this level, calling it unprecedented. “It’s really cool. Like we don’t ever expect Kentucky to hit it so it’s really nice that somebody from here actually managed to hit it you know for once.”

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 14, 18, 69, and the Powerball was 2. This is the largest Powerball Jackpot sold in Kentucky.

December 2009 was the last time Kentucky saw the largest Powerball win at $128 million.

“I hope they have fun with it, you know, I mean congratulations. Have a great time," said Bowling, who says he doesn't participate in the Lottery, but if he ever purchased a winning lottery ticket. “First off I’d probably use it to you know help my parents out, put them in a new house and I don’t know probably just stick it in the bank and live off of it.”