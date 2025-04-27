Georgetown gas station sells winning Powerball ticket worth $167.3 million, largest jackpot in state history

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $167.3 million was sold at a gas station in Georgetown, marking the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state, according to a release from Kentucky Lottery.

The ticket, sold at Clark's Pump N Shop in the 400 block of Connector Road, matched all five white balls (1-12-14-18-69) and the Powerball (2) in the drawing held Saturday, April 26. The cash option for the jackpot is $77.3 million.

This breaks the previous state record for a Powerball win, which was a $128.6 million jackpot sold in December 2009, also at a store in Georgetown. The last Powerball jackpot won in Kentucky was in December 2010 at a Simpsonville retailer, according to the release.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said, "This is truly another historic moment for the Kentucky Lottery, our retailers, and, more importantly, our players."

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They also recommend seeking financial and legal advice before claiming the prize.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville.

