Georgetown Parks & Rec to hold free event

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Parks and Recreation are holding a free event for the public Friday, August 13.

The event will run Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Scott County Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be giving out backpacks filled with snacks, as well as 5-10 laptops. They will also be showing a movie in the park and hosting live music.

Kroger will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for free, and dessert will be provided.

The event is being billed as a back to school event, and to celebrate the end of Summer.