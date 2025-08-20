Georgetown police arrest man for custodial interference, rape after missing teen found

GEOREGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with custodial interference and third-degree rape after police found him with a missing 15-year-old girl, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers responded after a mother reported her teenage daughter missing and learned the teen was believed to be with Benjamin Garcia.

Detectives then tracked them to a home on Dale Drive, where they found Garcia's vehicle. Law enforcement then conducted surveillance while they worked to get a search warrant.

Police say that before the warrant could be executed, Garcia, the teen, and another male left the house. Officers then stopped the vehicle they were in on Lexington Road, and everyone was "safely detained."

After being interviewed, Garcia was arrested and charged with custodial interference and third-degree rape. He was taken to the Scott County Detention Center, police say.

The teen was safely reunited with her mother.

