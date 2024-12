GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that police are searching for a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Dec. 6 in Georgetown.

Emma Smith was reportedly last seen in the area of Military Street on Dec. 6 and police added that she requires "medication that is critical for her health."

Police asked that anyone with information on Smith's location call the department at 502-863-7820.