Georgetown Police Department offering free citizens police academy for teens this summer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Georgetown Police Department is offering local teens a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement. Next month, the department will be hosting its annual Jr. Citizens Police Academy, free of charge.

The four-day camp takes place from July 13 to July 16 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Police Department, located at 550 Bourbon Street. Lunch is provided for the participants. The program is intended for children ages 13 to 17 years old.

Program participants will get to learn more about traffic stops, investigations, and K9 demonstrations. According to event organizers, the goal of the Jr. Citizens Police Academy is to help kids feel more comfortable around police.

"It gives kids a cop they can know personally. So it takes away some of the fear of talking to someone in uniform when they say, 'Hey, I know that officer,' and they can go and talk to him. This is another opportunity where they can meet a whole bunch of different officers from different units," said Lt. Aaron Wilson with the Georgetown Police Department.

Spots are limited, so the police department is encouraging interested participants to sign up right away. To request an application, email Ryan Hill at ryan.hill@georgetownpolice.org.