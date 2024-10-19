Georgetown Police engage community with shooting fundraiser

SCOTT COUNTY, KY — The Georgetown Police hosted a shooting competition for the first time Saturday as a way to engage with the community. The police department provided bullets, eye protection, and earplugs, and conducted a safety briefing to ensure everyone knew how to handle a firearm safely.

This fundraiser raises money for the Georgetown Citizens Police Academy, which supports community engagement initiatives and other resources for the police department.

"We do things like 'Christmas with a Cop.' We are also getting ready to stuff candy bags for Halloween, which the police officers will distribute," said Glen Embrey, a member of the academy. "Anything we can do to assist them."

The Citizens Police Academy works alongside the Georgetown Police Department. Embrey emphasizes that it fosters a better appreciation of the police's daily responsibilities.

"Getting behind the scenes and seeing how things operate helps people understand the pressure our officers face every day. It’s great that they choose to serve the community like this," said Embrey.

This initiative makes it easier for the police department to engage with the community.

"We want the community to understand what we do and why we do it. We encourage interaction with the officers," said Embrey. "You get to know their names, see them in their cars, and wave at them. You understand why they are there to help."

The shooting competition is building connections that will help the police department better serve the community.

The Georgetown Police Department plans to make this an annual event.