Georgetown police host shooting competition fundraiser

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department hosted a shooting competition at its range on West Yusen Way, serving as a fundraiser for the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, which supports community-police partnerships.

The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and charged participants a $50 entry fee that covered targets, ammunition, pistols and protective gear.

Organizers said participants received safety briefings before shooting, and training pistols were provided for those new to guns.