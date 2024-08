GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX18) — Georgetown police officers are investigating an incident involving a police dog.

Officers say that on August 1st, they found a victim suffering from a dog bite wound.

Investigators say an officer was also hurt while trying to remove K-9 Rex from the scene.

They say K-9 Rex is no longer "in service" for the department.

According to the Facebook post, officers are asking for “grace and understanding” during this time.