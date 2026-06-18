Georgetown police recover over $80,000 for victims of online scam spanning 6 states

(LEX NEWS) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that over $80,000 has been recovered on behalf of several victims from six states who were reportedly defrauded through an online scam operation.

The department detailed that a lengthy investigation in partnership with federal law enforcement and financial institutions, resulted in the recovery of a "substantial portion" of the stolen funds. Officials added that authorities are in the process of returning the funds to the victims.

"This case demonstrates the importance of reporting fraud and working closely with law enforcement," said Georgetown PD investigators. "While financial crimes can be difficult to investigate and often involve victims across multiple jurisdiction, persistence and cooperation among our law enforcement partners can lead to meaningful results for victims."

Further, the department reminded the public to stay aware when purchasing items online, including vehicles, equipment, livestock, trailers, and other high-value items.

"Individuals should independently verify sellers, be wary of requests for wire transfers or other irrreversable payment methods, and report suspicious activity immediately," the department stated.

The department added that the investigation is ongoing.