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Georgetown police seek public's help identifying shooting suspect

Shooting investigation graphic
LEX News, made in Canva
Shooting investigation graphic
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GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public for help after officers responded to a shooting investigation in the area of River Chase Path.

The department described the suspect as a young Black man with braids. His clothing description is unknown. He was last seen fleeing on foot.

Police also identified a vehicle of interest: a black Dodge Charger with red stripes.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Dispatch at 502-863-7820. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 app.

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