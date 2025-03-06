Georgetown residents push to revise ordinance to allow chickens in city limits

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group in Georgetown is working towards revising a city ordinance that currently bans all livestock within city limits, with hopes of allowing residents to keep chickens. Lindsey Trent, a devoted advocate for the cause, has initiated a petition that has already collected close to 400 signatures in support of allowing hens while prohibiting roosters to maintain peace in neighborhoods.

Trent, who moved within city limits two years ago, was surprised to learn about the restriction. Motivated by the desire to provide her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter with a “farm-to-table experience,” she took action by launching the petition, which has since gained substantial community support.

Many supporters have prior experience keeping chickens and have thoroughly considered potential concerns from opponents.

City Councilwoman Tammy Lusby-Mitchell has expressed willingness to back the proposal, stating that the group is modeling their request after similar ordinances in Lexington, taking into account various considerations that might arise during discussions. “They seem like a very organized, intent group of people. They have thought about everything that I can imagine,” said Lusby-Mitchell.

Trent has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback regarding the initiative. “So many people have reached out to offer support,” she noted. One local connection even facilitated a partnership with the extension office to develop poultry care classes aimed at educating residents about chicken-keeping.

In addition to fostering a sense of community, Trent hopes that allowing chickens will help restore a traditional neighborhood feel. “Imagine getting back to that feeling of borrowing a cup of sugar from your neighbor or maybe an egg or two,” she said, envisioning a return to simpler times.

The Georgetown City Council plans to discuss the proposed ordinance at their upcoming meeting scheduled for Monday, March 10th. Community members are encouraged to attend and voice their support for the initiative.

