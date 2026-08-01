Georgetown residents report foul odor linked to water treatment plant upgrades

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — For the past two weeks, a foul odor has spread across parts of Georgetown, prompting many residents to turn to social media for answers.

Jimmy Mowery, who has lived in Scott County for 62 years, said the smell has been difficult to avoid.

"Yeah, cause it smells just like poop, to be honest with you. I've even tried holding my breath going through there, and that doesn't even work," Mowery said.

Mowery said the odor is most noticeable in a stretch of town near the old high school and extends toward both interstate exits.

"Yeah, I think it started a few weeks ago. It's pretty bad, and with the wind it blew it to the other side of town, and it makes it hard to go through there because it's almost like you've got to hold your breath," Mowery said.

Harry Singh, who has lived in Georgetown for three years, said the smell is concentrated near the river.

"It's disgusting, but I can't describe it. Kind of like dead bodies of animals in the water," Singh said.

Officials with the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service say they have an explanation. Over the last 12 months, the plant has been transitioning from an old treatment facility to new upgraded facilities.

As part of that process, crews began stabilizing the system to help microorganisms reach optimal operating conditions and cleaning out 30-year-old tanks to allow for a safe transition.

Officials say unpleasant odors are released into the air during that process.

"The odor has come in waves because the causes have changed. Earlier, it was largely tied to splitting wastewater flow between the old and new plants while the new biological system became established.



Currently, both the final stages of decommissioning the old plant and the process of starting up the new plant are contributing. Starting a new wastewater treatment plant is a complex biological process, and there are also mechanical, programming and operational items that must be worked through as the facility comes fully online.



Our crews are working around the clock to fine-tune the process while adjusting to and learning the intricacies of the new plant. We are exploring all available options to accelerate optimization of the new facility and complete decommissioning of the old plant as quickly as possible.



As our contractor has worked to clear the remaining biosolids from the old ditch, odors have gradually improved this week, and we expect that progress to continue over the coming weeks. The prevalence and intensity may still change from day to day because temperature, humidity and wind direction affect how odors travel and how noticeable they are in different areas.



We appreciate the community’s patience as our team continues working toward a long-term resolution." Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service

Some residents have already noticed the smell is not as strong this week compared to last week. Singh said he believes the situation is being addressed.

"I think the government is already working very hard," Singh said.

Mowery said he understands the work being done but believes officials could have handled communication better.

"I think they should have alerted the residents of the area and the businesses that this may happen. It surprised me to know what they were doing," Mowery said.

Officials hope to have the process completed within the next couple of weeks. LEX News will keep you updated as they finish up.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv