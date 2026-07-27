Georgetown-Scott County EMS awarded $289,275 grant to expand community paramedicine program

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Georgetown-Scott County EMS has been awarded $289,275 through the Kentucky Rural Health Transformation Community Paramedicine program to expand community-based healthcare services throughout Scott County.

The funding comes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Rural Health Transformation Fund and is administered by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The grant will support Georgetown-Scott County EMS's Community Paramedicine Program from Aug. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027.

The Community Paramedicine Program aims to improve healthcare access, address local health needs, and reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and hospital admissions, the Scott County Judge/Executive Office detailed. Specially trained paramedics work proactively with patients to connect them with resources, provide follow-up care, and help manage chronic health conditions before emergencies occur.

GSCEMS Chief Chris Runyon said the grant supports a broader vision for what emergency medical services can offer communities.

"This grant allows us to continue redefining what modern EMS can be. Community Paramedicine is about meeting people where they are, helping them manage chronic illnesses, preventing avoidable emergencies, and connecting them with the resources they need before a crisis occurs. We are grateful to the Kentucky Department for Public Health and CMS for investing in innovative programs that improve patient outcomes while strengthening the overall health of our community."

Georgetown-Scott County EMS was selected through a competitive application process recognizing organizations committed to expanding healthcare access and improving patient outcomes.

Community Paramedic Brandon Remley led the application process and helped develop the department's vision for expanding community paramedicine services.

"The funding we will be receiving from the Kentucky Rural Health Transformation Grant will allow us to provide additional services to the unsheltered population and to individuals who experience mental health emergencies. Having the funding to assist more individuals will hopefully reduce emergency response and provide a pathway for those who we assist to lead a more happy and healthy life," Remley said.

The grant will allow Georgetown-Scott County EMS to continue building partnerships with local healthcare providers while delivering preventive care and support services directly to residents. Additional details about program implementation will be shared as they become available.