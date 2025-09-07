Georgetown's 44th Annual Festival of the Horse concludes with international celebration

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 44th annual Festival of the Horse wrapped up in downtown Georgetown, bringing together families, vendors, and international visitors for a three-day celebration of community and culture.

The free, family-friendly event featured more than 70 craft vendors, live music on the Country Boy Stage, and Fox Creek Amusement rides throughout downtown Georgetown.

This year's festival included a special cultural exchange as delegates from Georgetown's sister city in Tahara, Japan were in town to mark 35 years of friendship. The Japanese delegates participated in the Grand Parade of Horses, highlighting the international bond between the two communities.

"I love all the people and all the food and just the great environment. You know, it's the most beautiful downtown I think I think I've ever seen. It's just a great place to be," one festival attendee said.

The annual festival drew visitors from out of state who traveled specifically to participate in the Georgetown celebration.