Get your home ready for the frigid temperatures ahead of the winter rush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — As temperatures dropped and nearly three inches of snow fell over Lexington, people lined up outside Chevy Chase Hardware to grab winter essentials ahead of this weekend's freezing forecast.

The hardware store has been restocking products that have been selling out quickly, including sleds, shovels, ice melt, firewood, and car accessories to help residents prepare for the cold weather.

"We've already started re-ordering the products that we've watched kind of get sold out. And trying to stay ahead of that a little bit as much as we can," said Tad Dunn, CCI Hardware partner.

With windows and doors potentially letting in cold air that could increase energy bills and force heating systems to work overtime, the store offers various weatherproofing solutions.

"We have a lot of different products that you can put along the doors, the windows, the plastics that you can seal you know keep some of the cold air out. And especially of what's coming in Saturday and Sunday of this weekend," Dunn said.

This weekend, the Bluegrass region could expect temperatures to drop below freezing, making pipe protection crucial for homeowners.

"It's a foam insulation you can put around your pipes underneath the crawl space or anything that might be exposed. We also have an electric that you can plug in that produces heat and that is even bigger help to keeping your pipes warm," Dunn said.

The key to winter preparation is timing, according to Dunn.

"Soon as you can. Trying to stay ahead of everything is the name of the game, necessarily, so if you can be preventive and avoid trying to rush and not find what we have at that time. Staying ahead of it is the best option," Dunn said.

His advice for residents preparing for the cold weather is simple.

"Just be safe. Be thoughtful for one another. Watch where you're going, stay off the phone while you're driving, and just the simple things that we all should be doing," Dunn said.

