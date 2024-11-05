Getting a look inside the Election Integrity Command Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of the Attorney General has been busy this election day tracking complaints, taking questions, and investigating suspected election fraud.

It all takes place at the Election Integrity Command Center in Frankfort.

"We want to show Kentuckians that we take voter fraud seriously," says Attorney General Russell Coleman. "We take election integrity seriously. "

That's the message Attorney General Russell Coleman wanted to stress during Tuesday morning's press conference at the center.

Investigators, prosecutors, and staff with the Office of the Attorney General operate the Election Fraud Hotline.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, the center had received 156 reports from 32 counties.

Most of those reports, stemming from technical issues at several Jefferson County polling locations.

"I can't provide a greater view of what occurred other then it was resolved as quickly as possible and folks were back voting and that is resolved now. I do understand that it took place at multiple polls. It wasn't simply one voting location," explains Coleman.

The Hotline was created for Kentuckians to call in and report suspected election fraud or to address any questions, such as voting procedures, legal questions and allegations into vote buying and selling.

Coleman says if a caller has a credible report of fraud, the office refers it to the Department of Criminal Investigations or "DCI" and detectives will then work with federal, state and local law enforcement to address it.

The Hotline will also be open post-election 24/7.

"Within the next few days, I will randomly select 12 counties for an additional inquiry, for an additional audit. In these counties, DCI detectives will speak with election officials, they will interview voters, and they will review documents. Then, our special prosecutions unit will take those investigations and present to grand jury's in all 17 of those counties."

Coleman says his goal is to provide a fair and secure election here in the Commonwealth.

"When the polls close later today, and the winners are announced, my hope is that every Kentuckian from the mountains to the Jackson Purchase, can feel confident that our election is fair and secure and our constitutional order has worked," says Coleman.

Kentuckians who witness anything suspicious or election violations are encouraged to call 800-328-VOTE. You can also visit ag.ky.gov.