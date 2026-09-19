Giovanni’s owner gives back to the community one slice at a time

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For many in Jessamine County, Giovanni’s Pizza in Nicholasville is known for more than just its food. It's become a symbol of generosity, thanks to owner Omar Salash and his commitment to giving back to the community.

Salash purchased the restaurant 12 years ago, inspired by his love of pizza. But the driving force behind his charitable work traces back much further, to his childhood in Palestine.

"I started remembering stuff when I was 6 years old," Salash said. "My dad was supporting the team in my hometown and buying uniforms for them. When they had to travel to a different village, he would pay for the transportation."

Watching his father invest in others left a lasting impression.

Today, Salash carries on that tradition in Nicholasville, supporting local teams and families through a variety of community programs.

Over the years, he has given away hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys, provided free Christmas meals, distributed school supplies to students, and sponsored local sports teams. This summer, he launched a new initiative aimed at helping children while school was out.

The restaurant's Slice Program provided free pizza and a drink to approximately 1,400 children over the last two months.

For Salash, the motivation is simple.

"It will come back," he said.

He views each giveaway as a way to meet a different need in the community.

"When I did the school supplies, that was for the kids going back to school," Salash said. "When I did the free meal on Wednesday, the Slice Program, that was for students who were not able to get lunch because school was out. When I did Christmas and Thanksgiving, it was for the entire family."

Salash says he is not alone in the effort. Several donors, who prefer to remain anonymous, have helped make many of the programs possible.

Still, continuing the work has become more challenging. Rising food costs and ongoing health concerns have caused him to think about the future of the programs.

"I don't know for how long I'm going to be able to do it, but I will try for as long as I can," Salash said. "If I'm not able to, hopefully somebody else will step in and be able to do that. It's not an easy thing to do, and it's not cheap."

Despite those challenges, Salash hopes his example encourages others to find ways to give back.

"My message and my point is for other people," he said. "If one person can do all these things, then some others can."

His philosophy is one he keeps returning to:

"You do good, it will come back to you as good."

Salash says he plans to continue helping others for as long as he can and hopes more people will join him in supporting their communities.