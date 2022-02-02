Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're in the midst of a very active winter but it's still one of the best times of the year: Girl Scout cookie season.

Girl Scout cookies have officially arrived in central Kentucky. On Tuesday, over 86,000 boxes of cookies were delivered to Lexington.

Like most organizations, COVID-19 has caused some challenges for the girl scouts yet Kentucky's girl scout program kicked off the season with a 27% increase in initial cookie orders.

"I think our troop leaders, our girls, our volunteers are really getting comfortable and excited and they are figuring out how to navigate this more efficiently," said Haleigh McGraw, Director of Communications of Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road.

Digital Cookie was introduced last year and has been enhanced this year.

"Girls can put out there links, you can place orders online, you can have safe delivery. Those cookies are being ordered and delivered safely, and the girls are able to reach their goals."

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. The money from Kentucky cookie sales stays local and goes towards trips, programs, and other activities that teach the young women life skills.

It's not too late to order cookies at www.gskentucky.org.

The final day to put in orders is March 27.

