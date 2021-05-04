Give your teacher a shout-out during National Teacher Appreciation Week!

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a difficult year for parents, teachers, and students. With school shifting from in-person to virtual, the challenges were seemingly endless.

Now, it's time to thank teachers for helping to guide families through it all during this National Teacher Appreciation Week.

While there are many teachers deserving of recognition, LEX 18 highlighted one Bourbon County teacher Tuesday.

First-grade teacher, Tiffany Adams, works at North Middletown Elementary School. Principal Gail Graves said every time Adams steps into the classroom, she aces it.

"Mrs. Adams just goes above and beyond," Graves said. "She's always putting the extra effort in."

Adams' students would have to agree.

"She's a great teacher," student Krista Fields said.

"Happy," Xander McElroy said when asked how Mrs. Adams makes him feel.

Some of their favorite moments during the school year happened when Adams brought a petting zoo to the school because they couldn't go on a field trip, and when they dressed up for Derby Day.

