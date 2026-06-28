'God is good. He really is': Million Church washed away by fatal flooding in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Floodwaters tore through Madison County on Saturday and destroyed Million Church, leaving little more than rubble where the historic building once stood.

Pastor Jessie Lainhart said the congregation had been in the middle of a revival when the flooding hit, forcing them to cancel planned services.

"We was in revival. We had a service Friday night. We're supposed to, we were here at [6 o'clock] and had a good service, and then we're supposed to have the service Saturday night, and then today we're supposed to have a service and homecoming. We're going to have a meal and we had to cancel," Lainhart said.

Lainhart said he tried to reach the church as floodwaters rose, but he was forced to turn back.

"It was bad, because I tried to come down and check, and I couldn't even make it halfway down here, and by the time I turned around, went back, I was getting in pretty bad shape myself rain wise, you know, on the creek," Lainhart said.

LEX News Million Church washed away by fatal flooding in Madison County

Members woke up Sunday morning to word that their church was gone.

"A couple hours later a guy called me and said that... your church is gone, you know, and it was just kind of devastating, but you know I thank the Lord that nobody was here," Lainhart said.

Walking through the rubble on Sunday, members began finding pieces of what remained — pews, music, and a photo — reminders of what once filled the building.

Lainhart said the church building held decades of memories. He said it was built in 1929, originally serving as a couple of stores before a group of men left another church and converted it into a place of worship in 1970.

"We've been here about two and a half years, and they said that it's built in 1929, but it's been a couple of stores, and then in 1970, there's some fellas, they left another church and come down there and made this a church in 1970, and it's been a church since then," Lainhart said.

Despite the loss, Lainhart said the congregation's faith has not wavered.

"The Lord, He said He'd never leave us nor forsake us, you know, and that's the way I feel. He ain't forsake us," Lainhart said.

He said the building was a place of worship, but the congregation carries something no floodwater can take.

"It's a place of worship. It's a good place to work. Had an altar, Bible stand, few song books, but you know we bring the Lord with us every time," Lainhart said.

Lainhart said the congregation is not giving up moving forward.

"It's a little rough, but God is good. He really is," Lainhart said.