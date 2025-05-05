Godolphin reflects on historic weekend at Churchill Downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 17 million people tuned into NBC Saturday to watch Sovereignty win Kentucky Derby 151. It capped a historic weekend for GoDolphin Racing putting Jonabell Farm in the spotlight.

Godolphin pulled off the Kentucky Oaks Derby Double.

"It will be hard to ever top something like that," Michael Banahan said.

With the double complete, Banahan had the chance to accept the Derby trophy in the winners circle.

"I, only as a representative of Godolphin, to get that was surreal and special," Banahan noted.

Mementos are displayed in the lobby of Jonabell Farm. They are the saddle towels from Good Cheer and Sovereignty and the Oaks-Derby Double still hasn't sunk in for Banahan.

"I need to see stuff in print, I need to see the race again and I need to see that yeah we were actually there," Banahan said.

On the first Saturday in May, it was a pinch-me moment.

"You say is this a dream or is it real, you know so I think it's gonna take a little bit of time to realize that it did happen," Banahan said.

Decision time on Sovereignty is coming soon with the Preakness less than two weeks away.

"I want to do what's right for the horse, if it's the right thing to do, to run the Preakness, we run the Preakness...if it's not the right thing to do, we won't do it then," Banahan said.

The second jewel takes place May 17.

