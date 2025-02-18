God's Pantry Food Bank activates Disaster Response Protocol following flooding in Eastern KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — God's Pantry Food Bank has activated its Disaster Response Protocol following flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The protocol involves working with organizations such as the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross, Feeding Kentucky, and the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to get food and supplies to those who need them most, a release from the organization states.

The food bank says that it has responded to relief requests in the following counties: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Perry, and Pike. The organization says that they expect more requests to come and are ready to respond.

Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said, “Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by the devastating flooding across Kentucky this weekend." Halligan added, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the widespread impact of this disaster.”

More, including information on the nearest food pantry and meal programs, can be found by clicking here.