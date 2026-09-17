God's Pantry Food Bank, KU team up to box food for 61 healthcare pantry sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Across 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky, God's Pantry Food Bank has helped feed more than 300,000 people — and the need is growing.

300 Kentucky Utilities employees teamed up with God's Pantry on Thursday to build food boxes for 61 healthcare pantry sites.

Danielle Bozarth, God's Pantry interim CEO, said hunger in the region is on the rise.

"Hunger is rising right now, so we are very dependent on these groups to come and help pack and volunteer with us," Bozarth said. "Our service area, we're now serving 314 people, and that needs increase by 12% over last year."

The volunteer effort came during National Hunger Awareness Month, and Bozarth said the partnership with Kentucky Utilities means a great deal to the organization.

"So we're so grateful to have KU here on their day of caring, volunteering for us. It means a whole lot to us, especially during National Hunger Awareness Month," Bozarth said.

Both Kentucky Utilities and God's Pantry say giving back helps demonstrate how necessary volunteers are — and how rewarding it can be to take time to help those in need.

"It's just amazing. You get the chills when you see groups like these come together to help those in needs. It's pretty amazing," Bozarth said.

Bozarth also emphasized that support for the food bank goes beyond showing up to volunteer.

"It's so important to have volunteers. It's important to have folks donate, and also important for people to advocate for our mission to help others," Bozarth said.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate to God's Pantry Food Bank, you can visit their website for that information: godspantry.org.