LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — God’s Pantry Food Bank and Lexington Public Library partnered to open a food pantry inside the Northside Branch.

The food pantry is open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday 12 pm – 2 pm to anyone needing food assistance.

The newest food pantry location expands the existing partnership between the Food Bank and LPL, which serves summer meals and after-school snacks at multiple locations.

Visit www.godspantryfoodbank.org/fooddrives for more information or to sign up.