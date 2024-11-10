God's Pantry Food Bank packs 2,000 Thanksgiving basket brigades

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — November can be considered the month of giving, which is what one local organization is doing weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.

For more than 20 years, the organization 'God's Pantry Food Bank' has given back to those who suffer from food insecurity. Which is exactly what they were doing in London, Kentucky Saturday morning.

Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and selflessly spent their time packing 2,000 baskets, creating the perfect Thanksgiving meal for someone who may not be able to have one for the holiday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 14 million children live in food-insecure households as of 2023.

The organization's leaders say it will have made 8,500 baskets by the end of next week to feed thousands of people.

"So imagine for a moment. Thanksgiving morning and not having a meal for your family for your loved ones to gather around the table. I remember as a child how important it was to be able to spend time with family and loved ones," explains Michael Halligan, the God's Pantry Food Bank CEO. "I cannot imagine what it'd be like not to be able to do that and food is the common denominator that brings people together."

The organization will be stopping in Morehead on Sunday and Lexington next week.