God's Pantry Food Bank prepares for winter weather impact on food distribution operations

God's Pantry Food Bank leaders spent much of Wednesday discussing how operations could be impacted by severe winter weather expected to hit the Lexington area. It's significant considering this notable statistic: the food bank serves nearly 280,000 people who are food insecure in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The food bank's mobile pantry programs play a crucial role in delivering food where it's needed most across their 50-county service area, according to Marketing and Communications Director Alex Maddox.

"We are always making sure that we're in a position where we're here to help," Maddox said. That's highlighted by communication between its three regional distribution centers.

The organization is closely monitoring the weather situation from their main facility on Innovation Drive as Lexington prepares for the winter storm.

"Especially if the winter threat escalates to the point where current scheduled distributions need to be rescheduled," Maddox said.

God's Pantry Food Bank serves as a safety net for 50 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky, working with more than 500 partner pantries throughout the region.

"It's to make sure that we are the safety net for these 50 counties, that we're able to assist our neighbors when they need us as quickly as possible," Maddox said.

During times of crisis, the food bank's importance to the community becomes even more apparent.

"It really shows how important this organization is to the community," said Maddox.

One of the food bank's partner pantries, Central Christian Church, follows God's Pantry Food Bank's lead year-round and will continue to do so during winter weather emergencies.

Reverend Brandon Gilvin said the church takes guidance from the food bank on operations.

"If the streets are passable on Monday, we will be available. We want to make sure that not only the people we serve are safe, but our volunteers are safe," Gilvin said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the food bank does not anticipate having to reschedule any mobile unit distributions.

As for Central Christian Church, Gilvin urges anyone in need to reach out to the church's Social Resource Specialist at 859-233-1551 option 3.