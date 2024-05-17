God's Pantry Food Bank speaks about the rise in food insecurity as Feeding America releases new study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Feeding America released its newest study Wednesday, and it shows that food insecurity is on the rise. The study found that of the 25 most food-insecure counties in the country, Kentucky has 10.

God’s Pantry Fook Bank CEO, Michael Halligan, says, "Food insecurity in central and eastern Kentucky is growing, it's on the rise it's increased some 20% over the last year."

Food is brought in, unpacked, scanned, and stored Halligan says, “We are completely full right now. It lasts about two weeks, maybe two and a half. "

The study found around 265,000 people in central and eastern Kentucky are impacted. Halligan says it’s the single largest number they’ve seen in almost a decade.

"Often times its a result of economic challenges,” says Halligan. That includes a loss of programs after the pandemic, limited snap benefits, inflation, and more. This food bank services 50 Kentucky counties.

Halligan says, "The statistics are real people. People that go to bed hungry at night, who do not have a meal for dinner that evening, and they go to bed hungry."

In the last month this pantry has reached its peak, serving 39-million meals. It’s why they’re still expanding.

Halligan explains, "More mobile pantries, more school-based pantries, more healthcare-based pantries and food distribution.”

So how can hunger be reduced? Halligan says it's layered. Including access to nutritious food.

"40% of the content of those meals is fresh produce -- which we believe leads to better nutrition, which we believe leads to better health outcomes, which we believe reduced hunger,” says Halligan.

He has been working at the pantry for nearly a decade. He says these stats are hard to hear. He says, "I don’t know of a time in our past that is as challenging as what we see right now."

A solution is something Halligan says everyone can all get involved in including by reaching out to our local and national politicians.

He says, "Advocate for the farm bill, advocate for the nutrition title, make sure that those in D.C. understand that the public-private partnership matters, and the USDA and the federal government have an important role to play in reducing hunger."