Sadieville family loses everything in house fire, seeks community support

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A GoFundMe page has been created for a Sadieville family after their home reportedly burned down on Thursday, the page read.

A post from the City of Sadieville read, "Let’s show our support and help this family out. We will be accepting gift cards to help support them during this difficult time. Restaurants, grocery, visas, etc…"

The city added that gift cards for the family can be dropped off at City Hall, located at 133 Main Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

"We are absolutely devastated b/c not only did we lose everything we owned but we lost our HOME," the GoFundMe created by Jessica Mitchell read.

Mitchell noted on the page that the family worked hard "to get where we had a home" and begin to make memories together, noting that they celebrated their first Thanksgiving in the home.

Additional donations including women's large shirts, x-large shirts, 38 pants, 10 and half size shoes, medium shirts, and more can be dropped off at 125 Roberts Lane in Sadieville.