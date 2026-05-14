GoFundMe launched for family of Morehead State student killed in Monday car crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead State University community is mourning the death of 21-year-old Braden Murry, a student majoring in business administration and member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

According to his obituary, Murray was born in Louisa and had just completed his junior year at MSU. Murray's funeral was held on May 13, with a celebration of life at Community Fellowship Church to be announced at a later day.

"He was of the Christian faith," his obituary said. "He will be deeply missed by all who loved him."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the cost of Murray's funeral expenses.

"Our family is heartbroken by his sudden passing, and we are doing our best to honor his memory and celebrate the life he lived," the GoFundMe writes. "Braden was well loved, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him."